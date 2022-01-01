Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Mark Andrews hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) hit the field against the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews' 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 per game) are tops amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 132 times, and has 93 receptions and nine touchdowns.
  • Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
  • Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Andrews' matchup with the Rams.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Against the Rams, Andrews totaled 45 receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
  • Andrews has collected 376 receiving yards (125.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

Powered By Data Skrive