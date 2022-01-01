Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews' 1,187 receiving yards (79.1 per game) are tops amongst the Ravens. He's been targeted 132 times, and has 93 receptions and nine touchdowns.
- Andrews has been the target of 132 of his team's 547 passing attempts this season, or 24.1% of the target share.
- Andrews has seen the ball thrown his way 19 times in the red zone this season, 27.5% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have thrown the football in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Against the Rams, Andrews totaled 45 receiving yards in one career matchup, 27.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Rams.
- The 262.6 passing yards the Rams yield per game makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Rams have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Bengals, Andrews was targeted 10 times and racked up eight catches for 125 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown.
- Andrews has collected 376 receiving yards (125.3 per game) and four touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 34 targets in his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
