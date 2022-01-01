Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mark Ingram II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ingram has rushed for 554 yards (34.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (10.1 per game).
  • The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Ingram averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Panthers, 13.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
  • Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Ingram ran for 17 yards on four carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Ingram has run for 27 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypg).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Alvin Kamara

197

45.2%

720

4

30

46.9%

3.7

Taysom Hill

53

12.2%

311

5

13

20.3%

5.9

Jameis Winston

32

7.3%

166

1

4

6.2%

5.2

