Mark Ingram II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds
Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ingram has rushed for 554 yards (34.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (10.1 per game).
- The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Ingram averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Panthers, 13.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.
- Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Dolphins, Ingram ran for 17 yards on four carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Ingram has run for 27 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypg).
Ingram's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Alvin Kamara
197
45.2%
720
4
30
46.9%
3.7
Taysom Hill
53
12.2%
311
5
13
20.3%
5.9
Jameis Winston
32
7.3%
166
1
4
6.2%
5.2
