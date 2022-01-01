Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Mark Ingram II ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Ingram and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Odds

Mark Ingram II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ingram has rushed for 554 yards (34.6 per game) on 160 carries with two touchdowns.

He's also caught 27 passes for 162 yards (10.1 per game).

The Saints have called a pass in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 17th in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ingram's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Ingram averaged 44.2 rushing yards per game over his eight career matchups against the Panthers, 13.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ingram has had a rushing touchdown in one game against the Panthers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Ingram's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, giving up 118.5 yards per game.

Ingram and the Saints will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Ingram ran for 17 yards on four carries (averaging 4.2 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Ingram has run for 27 yards on 13 carries (9.0 ypg).

Ingram's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Alvin Kamara 197 45.2% 720 4 30 46.9% 3.7 Taysom Hill 53 12.2% 311 5 13 20.3% 5.9 Jameis Winston 32 7.3% 166 1 4 6.2% 5.2

Powered By Data Skrive