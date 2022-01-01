Publish date:
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds
Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) lead the Saints. He has 40 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 16.2% of the 452 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
- Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers are 6.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
- This week Callaway will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 46 yards.
- During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 64.0 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.
Callaway's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
Tre'Quan Smith
43
9.5%
27
301
2
5
9.1%
