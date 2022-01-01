Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Marquez Callaway Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

Marquez Callaway has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) lead the Saints. He has 40 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 16.2% of the 452 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.
  • Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers are 6.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.
  • This week Callaway will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Panthers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 46 yards.
  • During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 64.0 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

Tre'Quan Smith

43

9.5%

27

301

2

5

9.1%

