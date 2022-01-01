Marquez Callaway has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Callaway and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Odds

Marquez Callaway Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Callaway's 601 receiving yards (40.1 per game) lead the Saints. He has 40 receptions on 73 targets with six touchdowns.

So far this season, 16.2% of the 452 passes thrown by his team have gone Callaway's way.

Callaway (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 50.9% passing plays and 49.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Callaway's 44.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the Panthers are 6.2 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Callaway has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers.

This week Callaway will face the NFL's second-ranked pass defense (200.7 yards allowed per game).

The Panthers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Callaway was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 46 yards.

During his last three games, Callaway has racked up 64.0 yards per game, hauling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Callaway's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2% Tre'Quan Smith 43 9.5% 27 301 2 5 9.1%

