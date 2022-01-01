Skip to main content
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown's 130 targets have led to 85 receptions for 953 yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 23.8% of the 547 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Brown totaled 42 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.
  • The 262.6 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.
  • During his last three games, Brown has 128 receiving yards on 20 receptions (31 targets), averaging 42.7 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

130

23.8%

85

953

6

14

20.3%

Mark Andrews

132

24.1%

93

1187

9

19

27.5%

Rashod Bateman

54

9.9%

37

435

1

5

7.2%

Sammy Watkins

48

8.8%

27

394

1

4

5.8%

