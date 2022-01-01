Publish date:
Marquise Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds
Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's 130 targets have led to 85 receptions for 953 yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.
- So far this season, 23.8% of the 547 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
- Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Brown totaled 42 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.
- The 262.6 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.
- During his last three games, Brown has 128 receiving yards on 20 receptions (31 targets), averaging 42.7 yards per game.
Brown's Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquise Brown
130
23.8%
85
953
6
14
20.3%
Mark Andrews
132
24.1%
93
1187
9
19
27.5%
Rashod Bateman
54
9.9%
37
435
1
5
7.2%
Sammy Watkins
48
8.8%
27
394
1
4
5.8%
