Before Marquise Brown hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Brown and the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) take on the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Odds

Marquise Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's 130 targets have led to 85 receptions for 953 yards (63.5 per game) and six touchdowns.

So far this season, 23.8% of the 547 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 20.3% of his team's 69 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Brown totaled 42 receiving yards in his one career matchup against the Rams, 42.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brown caught multiple touchdowns in that contest against the Rams.

The 262.6 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is second in the NFL, allowing 1.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Brown was targeted nine times and picked up 44 yards on five receptions.

During his last three games, Brown has 128 receiving yards on 20 receptions (31 targets), averaging 42.7 yards per game.

Brown's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 130 23.8% 85 953 6 14 20.3% Mark Andrews 132 24.1% 93 1187 9 19 27.5% Rashod Bateman 54 9.9% 37 435 1 5 7.2% Sammy Watkins 48 8.8% 27 394 1 4 5.8%

