Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has 64 catches (106 targets) and paces the Jaguars with 698 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 19.4% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.
  • Jones (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

  • Against the Patriots, Jones put up 69 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Jones' stat line during his last three games shows 16 grabs for 158 yards. He put up 52.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 24 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

Laquon Treadwell

40

7.3%

24

323

0

3

7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive