There will be player prop betting options available for Marvin Jones Jr. ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Jones' Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has 64 catches (106 targets) and paces the Jaguars with 698 receiving yards (46.5 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 19.4% of the 545 passes thrown by his team have gone Jones' way.

Jones (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 32.6% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Patriots.

Matchup vs. New England

Against the Patriots, Jones put up 69 receiving yards in his one career matchup, 24.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jones caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

This week Jones will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (209.0 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Jones put together a 74-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted 13 times.

Jones' stat line during his last three games shows 16 grabs for 158 yards. He put up 52.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 24 times.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 - Laquon Treadwell 40 7.3% 24 323 0 3 7.0%

Powered By Data Skrive