Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Author:

Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ryan has thrown for 3,555 yards (237.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.
  • Ryan has thrown for 641 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (213.7 per game).

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

101

19.5%

64

949

1

13

18.3%

Russell Gage

76

14.7%

54

594

3

8

11.3%

Cordarrelle Patterson

66

12.8%

49

523

5

12

16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive