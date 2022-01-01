Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ryan has thrown for 3,555 yards (237.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.
- He also adds 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Bills.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.
- Ryan has thrown for 641 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (213.7 per game).
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Powered By Data Skrive