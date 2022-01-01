Before Matt Ryan hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) face off in a Week 17 matchup from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ryan has thrown for 3,555 yards (237.0 ypg) to lead Atlanta, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting 19 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions this season.

He also adds 73 rushing yards (4.9 ypg) on 37 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has thrown 71 passes in the red zone this season, 55.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Ryan threw for 242 passing yards one matchup against the Bills, 20.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Ryan went 18-for-24 (75.0%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass.

Ryan has thrown for 641 yards while completing 66.7% of his passes (56-of-84), with three touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three outings (213.7 per game).

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9%

