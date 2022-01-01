Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 4,339 passing yards this season (289.3 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (357-of-534), throwing 36 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions.
- He also has 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has attempted 102 of his 534 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Stafford threw for 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
- The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
- Over his last three games, Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-96 (67.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
177
32.8%
132
1734
14
34
33.0%
Van Jefferson
81
15.0%
44
708
6
15
14.6%
Robert Woods
69
12.8%
45
556
4
16
15.5%
