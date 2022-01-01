Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Stafford has thrown for 4,339 passing yards this season (289.3 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (357-of-534), throwing 36 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions.
  • He also has 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.
  • The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Stafford has attempted 102 of his 534 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Stafford threw for 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.
  • Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.
  • The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.
  • Over his last three games, Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-96 (67.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

177

32.8%

132

1734

14

34

33.0%

Van Jefferson

81

15.0%

44

708

6

15

14.6%

Robert Woods

69

12.8%

45

556

4

16

15.5%

