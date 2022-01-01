Matthew Stafford will have several player prop bet markets available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Stafford's Los Angeles Rams (11-4) square off against the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 4,339 passing yards this season (289.3 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (357-of-534), throwing 36 touchdown passes with 13 interceptions.

He also has 44 rushing yards on 31 carries, averaging 2.9 yards per game.

The Rams have run 59.1% passing plays and 40.9% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has attempted 102 of his 534 passes in the red zone, accounting for 59.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Stafford threw for 292 passing yards in one matchup against the Ravens, 13.5 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Ravens.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The Ravens have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 295.5 yards per game through the air.

The Ravens' defense is 28th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Stafford put together a 197-yard performance against the Vikings last week, completing 56.8% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown with three interceptions.

Over his last three games, Stafford has racked up 728 passing yards (242.7 yards per game) while going 65-for-96 (67.7% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 177 32.8% 132 1734 14 34 33.0% Van Jefferson 81 15.0% 44 708 6 15 14.6% Robert Woods 69 12.8% 45 556 4 16 15.5%

