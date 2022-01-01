There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has 765 rushing yards (51.0 ypg) on 181 carries, with seven touchdowns.

And he has caught 24 passes for 178 yards (11.9 per game) with two TDs.

He has received 181 of his team's 400 carries this season (45.2%).

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Chargers, 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chargers.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 140.3 yards per game.

The Chargers have allowed 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Gordon put together a -4-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times.

Gordon has 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 181 45.2% 765 7 34 47.9% 4.2 Javonte Williams 177 44.2% 827 4 23 32.4% 4.7 Teddy Bridgewater 30 7.5% 106 2 10 14.1% 3.5 Mike Boone 4 1.0% 35 0 0 0.0% 8.8

