January 1, 2022
Publish date:

Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Melvin Gordon III before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Gordon and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has 765 rushing yards (51.0 ypg) on 181 carries, with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 24 passes for 178 yards (11.9 per game) with two TDs.
  • He has received 181 of his team's 400 carries this season (45.2%).
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 23rd in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Gordon averaged 62.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Chargers, 7.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon has not rushed for a touchdown against the Chargers.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 29th-ranked defense against the run, allowing 140.3 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have allowed 21 rushing touchdowns, 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Gordon put together a -4-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Raiders, carrying the ball seven times.
  • Gordon has 160 yards on 46 carries (53.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

181

45.2%

765

7

34

47.9%

4.2

Javonte Williams

177

44.2%

827

4

23

32.4%

4.7

Teddy Bridgewater

30

7.5%

106

2

10

14.1%

3.5

Mike Boone

4

1.0%

35

0

0

0.0%

8.8

