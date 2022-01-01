Publish date:
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay
Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds
Michael Carter Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- New York's top rusher, Carter, has carried the ball 135 times for 566 yards (37.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.
- He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
- The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 87.5 yards per game.
- This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jaguars, Carter racked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Carter has run for 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Carter's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Michael Carter
135
40.1%
566
4
24
38.7%
4.2
Tevin Coleman
79
23.4%
350
0
13
21.0%
4.4
Ty Johnson
55
16.3%
204
1
9
14.5%
3.7
Zach Wilson
25
7.4%
161
4
6
9.7%
6.4
