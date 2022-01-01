Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Michael Carter Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Michael Carter and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Carter and the New York Jets (4-11) hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Michael Carter Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • New York's top rusher, Carter, has carried the ball 135 times for 566 yards (37.7 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He also averages 21.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 35 passes for 316 yards.
  • He has handled 135, or 40.1%, of his team's 337 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Jets have called a pass in 62.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 38.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In terms of defending against the run, the Buccaneers are third in the NFL, conceding 87.5 yards per game.
  • This year the Buccaneers are ranked fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (nine).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jaguars, Carter racked up 118 yards on 16 carries (averaging 7.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Carter has run for 136 yards on 24 carries (45.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Carter's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Michael Carter

135

40.1%

566

4

24

38.7%

4.2

Tevin Coleman

79

23.4%

350

0

13

21.0%

4.4

Ty Johnson

55

16.3%

204

1

9

14.5%

3.7

Zach Wilson

25

7.4%

161

4

6

9.7%

6.4

