January 1, 2022
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Michael Pittman Jr. will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittman's 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) lead the Colts. He has 76 catches on 116 targets with five touchdowns.
  • Pittman has been the target of 116 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
  • Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Against the Raiders, Pittman put up 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
  • The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Pittman was targeted 12 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions.
  • Pittman has also added 166 yards on 15 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and averaged 55.3 receiving yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

116

24.9%

76

971

5

14

23.7%

Zach Pascal

65

14.0%

36

369

3

12

20.3%

Jonathan Taylor

45

9.7%

36

336

2

2

3.4%

Jack Doyle

41

8.8%

28

291

3

7

11.9%

