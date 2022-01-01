Michael Pittman Jr. will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Pittman and the Indianapolis Colts (9-6) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) lead the Colts. He has 76 catches on 116 targets with five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 116 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Against the Raiders, Pittman put up 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Pittman was targeted 12 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions.

Pittman has also added 166 yards on 15 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and averaged 55.3 receiving yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4% Jack Doyle 41 8.8% 28 291 3 7 11.9%

