Publish date:
Michael Pittman Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittman's 971 receiving yards (64.7 per game) lead the Colts. He has 76 catches on 116 targets with five touchdowns.
- Pittman has been the target of 116 of his team's 465 passing attempts this season, or 24.9% of the target share.
- Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.7% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.5% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pittman's matchup with the Raiders.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Against the Raiders, Pittman put up 42 receiving yards in only career matchup, 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pittman did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.
- The 231.0 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Pittman was targeted 12 times, totaling 82 yards on eight receptions.
- Pittman has also added 166 yards on 15 grabs over his last three games. He was targeted 25 times and averaged 55.3 receiving yards per game.
Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
116
24.9%
76
971
5
14
23.7%
Zach Pascal
65
14.0%
36
369
3
12
20.3%
Jonathan Taylor
45
9.7%
36
336
2
2
3.4%
Jack Doyle
41
8.8%
28
291
3
7
11.9%
Powered By Data Skrive