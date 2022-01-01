Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo

Mike Davis has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has 124 carries for 431 yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has 246 receiving yards (16.4 per game) on 40 catches, with one TD.
  • He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Davis' 13 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bills are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.
  • Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
  • Davis will go up against a Bills squad that allows 114.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Bills have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis ran the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per carry).
  • During his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on six catches for 49 yards.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Mike Davis

124

34.5%

431

2

14

25.0%

3.5

Cordarrelle Patterson

140

39.0%

579

6

28

50.0%

4.1

Matt Ryan

37

10.3%

73

1

10

17.9%

2.0

Qadree Ollison

17

4.7%

67

0

2

3.6%

3.9

