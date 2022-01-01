Mike Davis has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Davis' Atlanta Falcons (7-8) and the Buffalo Bills (9-6) hit the field in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds

Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has 124 carries for 431 yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has 246 receiving yards (16.4 per game) on 40 catches, with one TD.

He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).

The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Davis' 13 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bills are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.

Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.

Davis will go up against a Bills squad that allows 114.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Bills have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis ran the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per carry).

During his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also tacked on six catches for 49 yards.

Davis' Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Mike Davis 124 34.5% 431 2 14 25.0% 3.5 Cordarrelle Patterson 140 39.0% 579 6 28 50.0% 4.1 Matt Ryan 37 10.3% 73 1 10 17.9% 2.0 Qadree Ollison 17 4.7% 67 0 2 3.6% 3.9

