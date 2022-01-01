Publish date:
Mike Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Mike Davis Prop Bet Odds
Mike Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has 124 carries for 431 yards (28.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has 246 receiving yards (16.4 per game) on 40 catches, with one TD.
- He has received 124 of his team's 359 carries this season (34.5%).
- The Falcons have called a pass in 59.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 25th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Davis' 13 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Bills are 13.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Davis did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Bills.
- Note: Davis' stats vs. Bills date back to 2016.
- Davis will go up against a Bills squad that allows 114.8 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 17th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Bills have allowed 18 rushing TDs. They are ranked 28th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Lions, Davis ran the ball seven times for 28 yards (four yards per carry).
- During his last three games, Davis has 93 yards on 24 carries (31.0 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on six catches for 49 yards.
Davis' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Mike Davis
124
34.5%
431
2
14
25.0%
3.5
Cordarrelle Patterson
140
39.0%
579
6
28
50.0%
4.1
Matt Ryan
37
10.3%
73
1
10
17.9%
2.0
Qadree Ollison
17
4.7%
67
0
2
3.6%
3.9
