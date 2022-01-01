Mike Evans has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) take the field against the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Evans has caught 64 passes on 100 targets for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 59.9 yards per game.

Evans has been the target of 15.6% (100 total) of his team's 642 passing attempts this season.

With 16 targets in the red zone this season, Evans has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Evans' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

This week Evans will face the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense (267.9 yards allowed per game).

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jets defense is ranked 16th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Evans did not have a catch in last week's game against the Panthers.

Evans' stat line over his last three outings shows seven grabs for 105 yards and one touchdown. He averaged 35.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted seven times.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

Powered By Data Skrive