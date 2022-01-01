Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) meet the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has racked up 707 yards on 67 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game, on 102 targets.
  • So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
  • Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 34.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
  • Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.
  • The 265.3 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.
  • Gesicki's 15 catches over his last three games have yielded 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

102

18.4%

67

707

2

9

12.5%

Jaylen Waddle

126

22.7%

96

941

5

14

19.4%

DeVante Parker

56

10.1%

34

457

2

4

5.6%

Durham Smythe

36

6.5%

29

288

0

7

9.7%

