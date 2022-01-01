Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has racked up 707 yards on 67 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game, on 102 targets.
- So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.
- Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Titans.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 34.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).
- Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.
- The 265.3 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.
- Gesicki's 15 catches over his last three games have yielded 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
102
18.4%
67
707
2
9
12.5%
Jaylen Waddle
126
22.7%
96
941
5
14
19.4%
DeVante Parker
56
10.1%
34
457
2
4
5.6%
Durham Smythe
36
6.5%
29
288
0
7
9.7%
Powered By Data Skrive