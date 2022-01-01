Oddsmakers have installed player prop betting options for Mike Gesicki ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Gesicki and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) meet the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has racked up 707 yards on 67 receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 47.1 yards per game, on 102 targets.

So far this season, 18.4% of the 554 passes thrown by his team have gone Gesicki's way.

Gesicki has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 12.5% of his team's 72 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Gesicki's 11 receiving yards total is 34.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (45.5).

Gesicki did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Titans.

The 265.3 yards per game the Titans are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs conceded per game, the Titans defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Gesicki was targeted four times, totaling 22 yards on three receptions.

Gesicki's 15 catches over his last three games have yielded 111 yards (37.0 ypg). He's been targeted 23 times.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 102 18.4% 67 707 2 9 12.5% Jaylen Waddle 126 22.7% 96 941 5 14 19.4% DeVante Parker 56 10.1% 34 457 2 4 5.6% Durham Smythe 36 6.5% 29 288 0 7 9.7%

