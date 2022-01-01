Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has hauled in 64 passes (on 108 targets) for 964 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
- Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
- Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Williams' 56 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Williams, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Williams did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
- Williams' nine grabs (15 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) in his last three games.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
108
18.7%
64
964
7
17
19.1%
Keenan Allen
140
24.2%
96
1042
5
20
22.5%
Austin Ekeler
79
13.6%
62
558
7
15
16.9%
Jared Cook
75
13.0%
44
484
4
12
13.5%
Powered By Data Skrive