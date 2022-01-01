Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has hauled in 64 passes (on 108 targets) for 964 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.

Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Williams' 56 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Williams, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Williams did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.

Williams' nine grabs (15 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 108 18.7% 64 964 7 17 19.1% Keenan Allen 140 24.2% 96 1042 5 20 22.5% Austin Ekeler 79 13.6% 62 558 7 15 16.9% Jared Cook 75 13.0% 44 484 4 12 13.5%

