January 1, 2022
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Mike Williams for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents meet in Week 17 when Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) play the Denver Broncos (7-8) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has hauled in 64 passes (on 108 targets) for 964 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
  • Williams has been the target of 18.7% (108 total) of his team's 579 passing attempts this season.
  • Williams (17 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.1% of his team's 89 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver

  • Williams' 56 receiving yards per game in his nine career matchups against the Broncos are 0.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Williams, in nine matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The Broncos are allowing 226.3 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Williams did not record a catch in last week's game against the Texans.
  • Williams' nine grabs (15 targets) have netted him 110 yards (36.7 ypg) in his last three games.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

108

18.7%

64

964

7

17

19.1%

Keenan Allen

140

24.2%

96

1042

5

20

22.5%

Austin Ekeler

79

13.6%

62

558

7

15

16.9%

Jared Cook

75

13.0%

44

484

4

12

13.5%

