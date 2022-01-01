Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Philadelphia vs. Washington
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has rushed for a team-leading 754 yards on 137 carries (50.3 yards per game) while scoring zero touchdowns.
- He has added 26 catches for 158 yards (10.5 per game).
- He has received 137 of his team's 483 carries this season (28.4%).
- The Eagles, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 47.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 52.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- Against the Football Team, Sanders' 55.6 rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 11.9 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Football Team, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Allowing 104.2 rushing yards per game, the Football Team have the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Football Team have conceded 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Sanders racked up 45 yards on seven carries (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt).
- In his last three games, Sanders has racked up 296 rushing yards (98.7 per game) on 49 attempts.
- He has tacked on six catches for 40 yards (13.3 per game).
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
137
28.4%
754
0
20
21.3%
5.5
Jalen Hurts
132
27.3%
740
10
30
31.9%
5.6
Jordan Howard
75
15.5%
380
3
20
21.3%
5.1
Boston Scott
73
15.1%
326
5
15
16.0%
4.5
