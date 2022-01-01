Before placing any bets on Mo Alie-Cox's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) hit the field in a Week 17 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Odds

Mo Alie-Cox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Alie-Cox has caught 19 passes on 37 targets for 261 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per game.

So far this season, 8.0% of the 465 passes thrown by his team have gone Alie-Cox's way.

Alie-Cox (eight red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.6% of his team's 59 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Alie-Cox's nine receiving yards in his one matchup against the Raiders are 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Alie-Cox did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Raiders.

The Raiders are conceding 231.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

With 25 passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked 23rd in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Alie-Cox was targeted four times and recorded two catches for 42 yards (21 yards per catch).

Over his last three outings, Alie-Cox has caught three passes on six targets for 42 yards, averaging 14.0 yards per game.

Alie-Cox's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mo Alie-Cox 37 8.0% 19 261 4 8 13.6% Michael Pittman Jr. 116 24.9% 76 971 5 14 23.7% Zach Pascal 65 14.0% 36 369 3 12 20.3% Jonathan Taylor 45 9.7% 36 336 2 2 3.4%

