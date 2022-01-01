Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has picked up a team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He's also caught 46 passes for 223 yards (14.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has handled 167, or 43.6%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.

The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 86.7 yards per game.

This year the Titans have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Gaskin picked up 10 yards on three carries.

Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 167 43.6% 590 3 31 48.4% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 75 - 208 1 6 - 2.8 Duke Johnson Jr. 39 10.2% 164 2 6 9.4% 4.2 Salvon Ahmed 54 14.1% 149 0 3 4.7% 2.8

