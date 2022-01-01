Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Miami vs. Tennessee

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Myles Gaskin, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) play the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has picked up a team-high 590 rushing yards (39.3 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 46 passes for 223 yards (14.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has handled 167, or 43.6%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Dolphins have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gaskin's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 86.7 yards per game.
  • This year the Titans have allowed 14 rushing TDs. They are ranked 18th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Gaskin picked up 10 yards on three carries.
  • Over his last three outings, Gaskin has rushed for 108 yards (36.0 per game) on 28 carries.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

167

43.6%

590

3

31

48.4%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

75

-

208

1

6

-

2.8

Duke Johnson Jr.

39

10.2%

164

2

6

9.4%

4.2

Salvon Ahmed

54

14.1%

149

0

3

4.7%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive