Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 268 times for 984 yards (65.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
- He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
- He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his single career matchup against them, Harris put up 91 rushing yards against the Browns, 18.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.
- Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
- He also caught five passes for 17 yards.
- Over his last three games, Harris has run for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
- He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 catches, with one TD.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
268
76.6%
984
6
26
72.2%
3.7
Benny Snell Jr.
23
6.6%
74
0
0
0.0%
3.2
Chase Claypool
11
3.1%
63
0
2
5.6%
5.7
Diontae Johnson
5
1.4%
53
0
0
0.0%
10.6
