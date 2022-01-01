There will be player props available for Najee Harris ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 268 times for 984 yards (65.6 per game), with six touchdowns.

He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.

He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his single career matchup against them, Harris put up 91 rushing yards against the Browns, 18.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.

Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.

Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

He also caught five passes for 17 yards.

Over his last three games, Harris has run for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.

He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 catches, with one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 268 76.6% 984 6 26 72.2% 3.7 Benny Snell Jr. 23 6.6% 74 0 0 0.0% 3.2 Chase Claypool 11 3.1% 63 0 2 5.6% 5.7 Diontae Johnson 5 1.4% 53 0 0 0.0% 10.6

