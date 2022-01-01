Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Author:

There will be player props available for Najee Harris ahead of Monday's NFL action at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC North foes meet in Week 17 when Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pittsburgh's top rusher, Harris, has carried the ball 268 times for 984 yards (65.6 per game), with six touchdowns.
  • He also averages 28.1 receiving yards per game, catching 67 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
  • He has handled 268, or 76.6%, of his team's 350 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while running the football 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • In his single career matchup against them, Harris put up 91 rushing yards against the Browns, 18.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Harris ran for a touchdown in that outing against the Browns.
  • Allowing 105.9 rushing yards per game, the Browns have the 10th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • Harris and the Steelers will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chiefs last week, Harris rushed 19 times for 93 yards (4.9 yards per carry).
  • He also caught five passes for 17 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Harris has run for 205 yards on 51 carries (68.3 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He also has 35 receiving yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 catches, with one TD.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

268

76.6%

984

6

26

72.2%

3.7

Benny Snell Jr.

23

6.6%

74

0

0

0.0%

3.2

Chase Claypool

11

3.1%

63

0

2

5.6%

5.7

Diontae Johnson

5

1.4%

53

0

0

0.0%

10.6

