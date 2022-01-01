Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to end their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Jacksonville's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
  • The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • New England has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • The Patriots put up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Jaguars allow.
  • New England is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.
  • The Patriots rack up 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.
  • New England is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.2 yards.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-11-0 this year.
  • This year, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).
  • When Jacksonville records more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.
  • The Jaguars collect 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.
  • In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 315.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.
  • This year the Jaguars have 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.
  • This season, New England has gone over the total in five of eight home games.
  • This season, Patriots home games average 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-7 overall.
  • In seven away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Jaguars away games average 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

