The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) will attempt to end their seven-game losing run versus the New England Patriots (9-6) in Week 17.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in eight of 15 games (53.3%) this season.

So far this season, 53.3% of Jacksonville's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to score 40.4 points per game, 1.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 2.2 points fewer than the 43.7 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The Patriots and their opponents have scored an average of 44.6 points per game in 2021, 3.1 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 46.0 points, 4.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 15 opportunities (46.7%).

The Patriots put up 25.9 points per game, comparable to the 26.4 per outing the Jaguars allow.

New England is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team records more than 26.4 points.

The Patriots rack up 343.9 yards per game, only 9.3 fewer than the 353.2 the Jaguars give up per outing.

New England is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 353.2 yards.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 13 more times (20 total) than the Jaguars have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New England's matchup with the Jaguars.

Jaguars stats and trends

Against the spread, Jacksonville is 4-11-0 this year.

This year, the Jaguars won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 16 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over in 26.7% of its opportunities (four times in 15 games with a set point total).

This year the Jaguars score just 2.8 fewer points per game (14.5) than the Patriots allow (17.3).

When Jacksonville records more than 17.3 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 1-5 overall.

The Jaguars collect 308.0 yards per game, only 7.5 fewer than the 315.5 the Patriots allow.

In games that Jacksonville piles up more than 315.5 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

This year the Jaguars have 26 turnovers, one fewer than the Patriots have takeaways (27).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New England is 3-5 overall and 4-4 against the spread.

This season, New England has gone over the total in five of eight home games.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.1 points, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Jacksonville has two wins against the spread and is 0-7 overall.

In seven away games this year, Jacksonville has hit the over twice.

This season, Jaguars away games average 45.4 points, 3.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.