January 1, 2022
New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will carry a five-game losing run into a Week 17 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.
  • The two teams combine to score 39.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.
  • The 43.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 37.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • The 44.1 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In New Orleans' 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
  • New Orleans has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Saints score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 per contest the Panthers give up.
  • New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
  • The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per matchup (300.8).
  • In games that New Orleans totals more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
  • The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-10-0 this season.
  • The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
  • Carolina's games this season have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints surrender (20.3).
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).
  • In games that Carolina amasses over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.
  • At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In seven games at home this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).
  • Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
  • In seven road games this season, Carolina has hit the over four times.
  • Panthers away games this season average 44.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

