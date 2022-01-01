The Carolina Panthers (5-10) will carry a five-game losing run into a Week 17 clash against the New Orleans Saints (7-8).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Saints vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

New Orleans has combined with its opponents to score more than 37.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Carolina's games (9/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 37.5.

The two teams combine to score 39.6 points per game, 2.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 43.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.8 more than the 37.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Saints games this season is 44.0, 6.5 points more than Sunday's total of 37.5.

The 44.1 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 6.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

In New Orleans' 15 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Saints are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

New Orleans has hit the over in 40% of its opportunities this year (six times over 15 games with a set point total).

The Saints score 21.1 points per game, comparable to the 23.0 per contest the Panthers give up.

New Orleans is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Saints collect only 1.1 more yards per game (301.9), than the Panthers give up per matchup (300.8).

In games that New Orleans totals more than 300.8 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Saints have turned the ball over two more times (18 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for New Orleans' matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-10-0 this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Carolina's games this season have hit the over seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This year the Panthers score just 1.8 fewer points per game (18.5) than the Saints surrender (20.3).

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall when the team records more than 20.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 26.0 fewer yards per game (305.7) than the Saints allow (331.7).

In games that Carolina amasses over 331.7 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over 25 times, five more than the Saints' takeaways (20).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-5 overall.

At home, as 6.5-point favorites or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

In seven games at home this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

Saints home games this season average 44.6 total points, 7.1 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Carolina is 3-4 against the spread, and 3-4 overall, away from home.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

In seven road games this season, Carolina has hit the over four times.

Panthers away games this season average 44.4 total points, 6.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.