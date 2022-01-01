Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has also contributed with 34 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 50 times, producing 26.5 yards per game.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.

Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Miami

The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.

The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 38-yard performance against the 49ers last week on two catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's nine grabs (13 targets) have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0% Chester Rogers 39 8.0% 26 284 1 3 4.2%

