Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Before Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans (10-5) square off against the Miami Dolphins (8-7) in Week 17 at Nissan Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine has also contributed with 34 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 50 times, producing 26.5 yards per game.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 50 of his team's 485 passing attempts this season, or 10.3% of the target share.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.7% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.3% of the time while running the football 49.7% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Westbrook-Ikhine's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

  • The Dolphins have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Dolphins have allowed 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 38-yard performance against the 49ers last week on two catches (19 yards per catch) while being targeted three times.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine's nine grabs (13 targets) have netted him 101 yards (33.7 ypg) during his last three games.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

Chester Rogers

39

8.0%

26

284

1

3

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive