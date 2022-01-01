Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Noah Fant for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents square off in Week 17 when Fant's Denver Broncos (7-8) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Noah Fant Prop Bet Odds

Noah Fant Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fant has caught 61 passes on 81 targets for 562 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 37.5 yards per game.

Fant has been the target of 16.6% (81 total) of his team's 488 passing attempts this season.

Fant (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 17.5% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.0% of the time while running the ball 45.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Fant has averaged 27 receiving yards per game in his five career matchups against the Chargers, 13.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In five matchups with the Chargers, Fant has not had a TD catch.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Raiders, Fant was targeted four times and recorded three catches for 30 yards.

Fant has totaled 138 receiving yards (46.0 per game), hauling in 12 balls on 14 targets in his last three games.

Fant's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5% Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Jerry Jeudy 51 10.5% 36 437 0 3 5.3%

