The Fiesta Bowl will see the Notre Dame Fighting Irish meet the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Odds for Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State

Over/Under Insights

Notre Dame and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 10 games (70%) this season.

In 45.5% of Oklahoma State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 45.5.

The two teams combine to score 65.9 points per game, 20.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 35.1 points per game, 10.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Fighting Irish and their opponents have scored an average of 53.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 51.7 points, 6.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Notre Dame Stats and Trends

In Notre Dame's 12 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Fighting Irish have an against the spread record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more so far this season.

Notre Dame's games this year have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Fighting Irish rack up 35.3 points per game, 18.5 more than the Cowboys surrender per outing (16.8).

Notre Dame is 7-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall in games when it records more than 16.8 points.

The Fighting Irish average 142.2 more yards per game (415.8) than the Cowboys give up per outing (273.6).

Notre Dame is 6-3 against the spread and 10-1 overall when the team totals over 273.6 yards.

The Fighting Irish have 14 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 18 takeaways .

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Oklahoma State has played 13 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have an ATS record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 1 point or more this year.

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cowboys score 30.6 points per game, 12.3 more than the Fighting Irish surrender (18.3).

When Oklahoma State scores more than 18.3 points, it is 9-1 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 403.9 yards per game, 64.8 more yards than the 339.1 the Fighting Irish allow.

Oklahoma State is 6-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall when the team picks up over 339.1 yards.

The Cowboys have 19 giveaways this season, while the Fighting Irish have 23 takeaways .

Season Stats