January 1, 2022
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Indianapolis vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Nyheim Hines ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) meet in Week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Hines has taken 54 carries for 272 yards (18.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 34 passes for 277 yards (18.5 per game) with one touchdown.
  • He has received 54 of his team's 455 carries this season (11.9%).
  • The Colts have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank fifth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his single career matchup against the Raiders, Hines notched 58 rushing yards, 41.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Raiders.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Raiders are 19th in the league, conceding 115.7 yards per game.
  • The Colts are up against the NFL's 23rd-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (16 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Hines put together an 11-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Cardinals, carrying the ball three times.
  • Hines has run for 35 yards on six carries (11.7 yards per game) over his last three games.
  • He also has five catches for 47 yards (15.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

54

11.9%

272

2

5

4.9%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

297

65.3%

1,626

17

82

79.6%

5.5

Carson Wentz

51

11.2%

188

1

9

8.7%

3.7

Marlon Mack

28

6.2%

101

0

2

1.9%

3.6

Powered By Data Skrive