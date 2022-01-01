The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64 points six of 12 times.

Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in four of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 17.0 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.

Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 4 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.

Ohio State has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).

The Buckeyes rack up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per outing (20.6).

When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per matchup (316.9).

When Ohio State totals more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.

The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).

Utah Stats and Trends

Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.

Utah's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Utes score 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).

Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.

The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).

When Utah amasses more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats