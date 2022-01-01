Publish date:
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64 points six of 12 times.
- Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 17.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
- The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
- Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ohio State Stats and Trends
- Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- The Buckeyes have been favored by 4 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.
- Ohio State has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
- The Buckeyes rack up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per outing (20.6).
- When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per matchup (316.9).
- When Ohio State totals more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).
Utah Stats and Trends
- Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
- Utah's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Utes score 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
- Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
- The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).
- When Utah amasses more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Ohio State
|Stats
|Utah
45.5
Avg. Points Scored
35.5
20.9
Avg. Points Allowed
20.6
551.1
Avg. Total Yards
428.5
366.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
316.9
9
Giveaways
14
19
Takeaways
14