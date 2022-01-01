Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Ohio State vs. Utah Rose Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Rose Bowl will feature a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Utah

Over/Under Insights

  • Ohio State's games this season have gone over 64 points six of 12 times.
  • Utah has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 81, is 17.0 points above Saturday's over/under.
  • The 41.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 22.5 fewer than the 64 over/under in this contest.
  • Buckeyes games this season feature an average total of 64.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 52.4 PPG average total in Utes games this season is 11.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • Ohio State has played 12 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Buckeyes have been favored by 4 points or more 12 times this season and are 7-5 ATS in those contests.
  • Ohio State has hit the over in 58.3% of its opportunities this year (seven times over 12 games with a set point total).
  • The Buckeyes rack up 45.5 points per game, 24.9 more than the Utes give up per outing (20.6).
  • When Ohio State records more than 20.6 points, it is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes collect 234.2 more yards per game (551.1) than the Utes allow per matchup (316.9).
  • When Ohio State totals more than 316.9 yards, the team is 7-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
  • The Buckeyes have turned the ball over nine times this season, five fewer than the Utes have forced (14).
  • Utah has four wins against the spread in 13 games this year.
  • Utah's games this season have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Utes score 35.5 points per game, 14.6 more than the Buckeyes give up (20.9).
  • Utah is 4-5 against the spread and 10-2 overall when the team records more than 20.9 points.
  • The Utes rack up 61.8 more yards per game (428.5) than the Buckeyes allow (366.7).
  • When Utah amasses more than 366.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Utes have 14 giveaways this season, while the Buckeyes have 19 takeaways .
Season Stats

Ohio StateStatsUtah

45.5

Avg. Points Scored

35.5

20.9

Avg. Points Allowed

20.6

551.1

Avg. Total Yards

428.5

366.7

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

316.9

9

Giveaways

14

19

Takeaways

14