January 1, 2022
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland

Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has put up a 422-yard season so far (28.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 64 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
  • With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (34.5).
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
  • The Browns are allowing 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
  • Freiermuth has hauled in six passes (seven targets) for 69 yards (23.0 per game) with one TD over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

64

11.1%

49

422

7

17

20.5%

Diontae Johnson

144

25.1%

92

1079

7

17

20.5%

Chase Claypool

89

15.5%

51

806

1

10

12.0%

Najee Harris

87

15.2%

67

422

3

14

16.9%

