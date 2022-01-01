Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has put up a 422-yard season so far (28.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 64 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.
- With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (34.5).
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.
- The Browns are allowing 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.
- Freiermuth has hauled in six passes (seven targets) for 69 yards (23.0 per game) with one TD over his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
64
11.1%
49
422
7
17
20.5%
Diontae Johnson
144
25.1%
92
1079
7
17
20.5%
Chase Claypool
89
15.5%
51
806
1
10
12.0%
Najee Harris
87
15.2%
67
422
3
14
16.9%
