Before placing any bets on Pat Freiermuth's player prop bets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC North opponents meet in Week 17 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has put up a 422-yard season so far (28.1 yards per game) with seven touchdowns, hauling in 49 passes on 64 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 11.1% (64 total) of his team's 574 passing attempts this season.

With 17 targets in the red zone this season, Freiermuth has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.1% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.9% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Freiermuth had 44 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Browns, 9.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (34.5).

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Browns.

The Browns are allowing 230.2 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Browns defense is ranked 26th in the league.

Recent Performances

Freiermuth did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chiefs.

Freiermuth has hauled in six passes (seven targets) for 69 yards (23.0 per game) with one TD over his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 64 11.1% 49 422 7 17 20.5% Diontae Johnson 144 25.1% 92 1079 7 17 20.5% Chase Claypool 89 15.5% 51 806 1 10 12.0% Najee Harris 87 15.2% 67 422 3 14 16.9%

Powered By Data Skrive