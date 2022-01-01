The Outback Bowl will feature a matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.

Penn State's games have gone over 48.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.

The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 6.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.

The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 3.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Nittany Lions games this season.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-3-1 ATS in those games.

Arkansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).

This year, the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).

Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.

The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions allow per matchup.

When Arkansas piles up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

This year, the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).

Penn State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this season.

The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).

Penn State has hit the over in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).

The Nittany Lions rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Razorbacks give up.

Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.0 points.

The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (371.3).

In games that Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (14).

Season Stats