Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Penn State Outback Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arkansas vs. Penn State
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 48.5 points in eight of 13 games this season.
- Penn State's games have gone over 48.5 points in four of 12 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 57.8 points per game average.
- The 40.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 48.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 55.3, 6.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 48.5.
- The 48.5-point over/under for this game is 3.0 points below the 51.5 points per game average total in Nittany Lions games this season.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has played 12 games, with eight wins against the spread.
- So far this season, the Razorbacks have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more seven times and are 3-3-1 ATS in those games.
- Arkansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 53.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 13 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Razorbacks score 14.7 more points per game (31.5) than the Nittany Lions surrender (16.8).
- Arkansas is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scores more than 16.8 points.
- The Razorbacks collect 441.6 yards per game, 97.6 more yards than the 344.0 the Nittany Lions allow per matchup.
- When Arkansas piles up more than 344.0 yards, the team is 8-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.
- This year, the Razorbacks have nine turnovers, 10 fewer than the Nittany Lions have takeaways (19).
Penn State Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 7-5-0 this season.
- The Nittany Lions have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Penn State has hit the over in 25% of its opportunities this year (three times in 12 games with a set point total).
- The Nittany Lions rack up 26.3 points per game, comparable to the 24.0 the Razorbacks give up.
- Penn State is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team scores more than 24.0 points.
- The Nittany Lions average only 10.4 more yards per game (381.7) than the Razorbacks give up per outing (371.3).
- In games that Penn State amasses over 371.3 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, one fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Penn State
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
26.3
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
16.8
441.6
Avg. Total Yards
381.7
371.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
344.0
9
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
19