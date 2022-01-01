Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Football Team NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.3 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.
  • Philadelphia has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).
  • This year, the Eagles rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.1).
  • When Philadelphia records more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Eagles collect 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per contest.
  • When Philadelphia picks up more than 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).
  • Washington has five wins against the spread in 15 games this year.
  • This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in seven games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).
  • This season the Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Eagles surrender (21.2).
  • Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.
  • The Football Team rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).
  • In games that Washington piles up over 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Home and road insights

  • Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).
  • Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.
  • Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • This season on the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.
  • This year, in eight away games, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.
  • Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

