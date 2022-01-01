The Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) carry a three-game winning run into a Week 17 clash with the Washington Football Team (6-9).

Odds for Eagles vs. Washington

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

Washington's games have gone over 44.5 points in eight of 15 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 1.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.3 points per game, 3.8 more than this contest's over/under.

The Eagles and their opponents have scored an average of 47.0 points per game in 2021, 2.5 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 1.7 points below the 46.2 points per game average total in Football Team games this season.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Eagles have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those games.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the point total nine times in 15 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Eagles rack up just 0.6 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Football Team surrender (27.1).

When Philadelphia records more than 27.1 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Eagles collect 364.9 yards per game, only 8.5 fewer than the 373.4 the Football Team allow per contest.

When Philadelphia picks up more than 373.4 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This year, the Eagles have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Football Team have takeaways (16).

Washington stats and trends

Washington has five wins against the spread in 15 games this year.

This year, the Football Team have just one ATS win in seven games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Washington's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 15 opportunities (46.7%).

This season the Football Team put up just 1.4 fewer points per game (19.8) than the Eagles surrender (21.2).

Washington is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 21.2 points.

The Football Team rack up only 4.1 more yards per game (324.3) than the Eagles allow (320.2).

In games that Washington piles up over 320.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Football Team have turned the ball over 23 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (15).

Home and road insights

Washington has two wins against the spread, and is 3-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Football Team are winless ATS (0-1).

Washington has hit the over twice in seven home games this season.

Football Team home games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

This season on the road, Philadelphia is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4.5-point favorites or more on the road.

This year, in eight away games, Philadelphia has hit the over four times.

Eagles away games this season average 47.1 total points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

