In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashaad Penny and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has 389 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 71 carries, with three touchdowns.

He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.

He has received 71 of his team's 342 carries this season (20.8%).

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Penny's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Lions.

Allowing 127.3 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.

Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

Penny put together a 135-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Penny has rushed for 311 yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 71 20.8% 389 3 9 20.0% 5.5 Alex Collins 108 31.6% 411 2 13 28.9% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 15.8% 232 3 7 15.6% 4.3 Russell Wilson 33 9.6% 154 1 2 4.4% 4.7

Powered By Data Skrive