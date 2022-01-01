Publish date:
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Penny has 389 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 71 carries, with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.
- He has received 71 of his team's 342 carries this season (20.8%).
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Penny's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Penny did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Lions.
- Allowing 127.3 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).
Recent Performances
- Penny put together a 135-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Penny has rushed for 311 yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.
Penny's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rashaad Penny
71
20.8%
389
3
9
20.0%
5.5
Alex Collins
108
31.6%
411
2
13
28.9%
3.8
Chris Carson
54
15.8%
232
3
7
15.6%
4.3
Russell Wilson
33
9.6%
154
1
2
4.4%
4.7
Powered By Data Skrive