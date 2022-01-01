Skip to main content
Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Rashaad Penny and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) square off against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Penny has 389 rushing yards (25.9 ypg) on 71 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 2.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing four passes for 33 yards.
  • He has received 71 of his team's 342 carries this season (20.8%).
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Penny's zero rushing yards in his one career matchup are 68.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Penny did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Lions.
  • Allowing 127.3 rushing yards per game, the Lions have the 27th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Penny and the Seahawks will face off against the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (16).

Recent Performances

  • Penny put together a 135-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Bears, carrying the ball 17 times (averaging 7.9 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Penny has rushed for 311 yards on 44 carries (103.7 yards per game) with three touchdowns on the ground during his last three games.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rashaad Penny

71

20.8%

389

3

9

20.0%

5.5

Alex Collins

108

31.6%

411

2

13

28.9%

3.8

Chris Carson

54

15.8%

232

3

7

15.6%

4.3

Russell Wilson

33

9.6%

154

1

2

4.4%

4.7

