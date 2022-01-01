Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Rex Burkhead for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has racked up a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).
  • He has received 94 of his team's 372 carries this season (25.3%).
  • The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his lone career matchup against the 49ers, Burkhead notched 12 rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers give up 107.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Texans are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead ran for 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Over his last three outings, Burkhead has piled up 230 rushing yards (76.7 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • And he has added seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

94

25.3%

356

3

11

24.4%

3.8

David Johnson

62

16.7%

200

0

7

15.6%

3.2

Tyrod Taylor

19

5.1%

151

3

4

8.9%

7.9

Royce Freeman

50

-

144

0

5

-

2.9

