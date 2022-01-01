Publish date:
Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Houston vs. San Francisco
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has racked up a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).
- He has received 94 of his team's 372 carries this season (25.3%).
- The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his lone career matchup against the 49ers, Burkhead notched 12 rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers give up 107.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead ran for 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
- Over his last three outings, Burkhead has piled up 230 rushing yards (76.7 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.
- And he has added seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
94
25.3%
356
3
11
24.4%
3.8
David Johnson
62
16.7%
200
0
7
15.6%
3.2
Tyrod Taylor
19
5.1%
151
3
4
8.9%
7.9
Royce Freeman
50
-
144
0
5
-
2.9
