Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Rex Burkhead for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Burkhead's Houston Texans (4-11) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) square off in Week 17 at Levi's Stadium.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has racked up a team-best 356 rushing yards (23.7 per game) with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 16 passes for 112 yards (7.5 per game).

He has received 94 of his team's 372 carries this season (25.3%).

The Texans have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his lone career matchup against the 49ers, Burkhead notched 12 rushing yards, 37.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers give up 107.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (17 this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chargers, Burkhead ran for 149 yards on 22 carries (averaging 6.8 yards per attempt) while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Over his last three outings, Burkhead has piled up 230 rushing yards (76.7 per game) on 49 attempts with two touchdowns.

And he has added seven catches for 32 yards (10.7 per game).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 94 25.3% 356 3 11 24.4% 3.8 David Johnson 62 16.7% 200 0 7 15.6% 3.2 Tyrod Taylor 19 5.1% 151 3 4 8.9% 7.9 Royce Freeman 50 - 144 0 5 - 2.9

