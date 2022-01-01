Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ricky Seals-Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East opponents at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Seals-Jones has caught 29 passes on 47 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per game.

Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.

Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In his two matchups against the Eagles, Seals-Jones' 14.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).

Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Seals-Jones grabbed one pass for -4 yards while being targeted one time.

Seals-Jones has 33 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ricky Seals-Jones 47 9.5% 29 263 2 12 24.0% Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive