Publish date:
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds
Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Seals-Jones has caught 29 passes on 47 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per game.
- Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
- Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In his two matchups against the Eagles, Seals-Jones' 14.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
- Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Seals-Jones grabbed one pass for -4 yards while being targeted one time.
- Seals-Jones has 33 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 11.0 yards per game.
Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ricky Seals-Jones
47
9.5%
29
263
2
12
24.0%
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
Powered By Data Skrive