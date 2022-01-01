Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Ricky Seals-Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ricky Seals-Jones, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Seals-Jones' Washington Football Team (6-9) and the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) play in a Week 17 matchup between NFC East opponents at FedExField.

Ricky Seals-Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Seals-Jones has caught 29 passes on 47 targets for 263 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.5 yards per game.
  • Seals-Jones has been the target of 9.5% (47 total) of his team's 496 passing attempts this season.
  • Seals-Jones has seen the ball thrown his way 12 times in the red zone this season, 24.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Seals-Jones' matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In his two matchups against the Eagles, Seals-Jones' 14.5 receiving yards average is 9.0 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (23.5).
  • Seals-Jones, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 228.3 passing yards the Eagles give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Eagles have given up 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Cowboys, Seals-Jones grabbed one pass for -4 yards while being targeted one time.
  • Seals-Jones has 33 receiving yards on six catches (12 targets) over his last three games, averaging 11.0 yards per game.

Seals-Jones' Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ricky Seals-Jones

47

9.5%

29

263

2

12

24.0%

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

