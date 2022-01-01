Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Author:

Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has put up a 550-yard season so far (36.7 yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 69 targets.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

  • Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 21.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).
  • Gronkowski, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
  • The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jets have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gronkowski caught one pass for 23 yards (23 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.
  • Gronkowski has caught eight passes on 22 targets for 114 yards during his last three games, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

69

10.7%

41

550

6

10

9.1%

Chris Godwin

127

19.8%

98

1103

5

25

22.7%

Mike Evans

100

15.6%

64

899

11

16

14.5%

Antonio Brown

57

8.9%

39

519

4

3

2.7%

Powered By Data Skrive