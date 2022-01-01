Before Rob Gronkowski hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) in Week 17 at MetLife Stadium.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has put up a 550-yard season so far (36.7 yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 41 passes on 69 targets.

Gronkowski has been the target of 69 of his team's 642 passing attempts this season, or 10.7% of the target share.

Gronkowski (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.1% of his team's 110 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.1% passing plays and 34.9% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

Gronkowski is averaging 32.6 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Jets, 21.9 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (54.5).

Gronkowski, in five matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. And he had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 267.9 yards per game the Jets are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 27th-ranked pass defense.

The Jets have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Gronkowski caught one pass for 23 yards (23 yards per reception) while being targeted two times.

Gronkowski has caught eight passes on 22 targets for 114 yards during his last three games, averaging 38.0 yards per game.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 69 10.7% 41 550 6 10 9.1% Chris Godwin 127 19.8% 98 1103 5 25 22.7% Mike Evans 100 15.6% 64 899 11 16 14.5% Antonio Brown 57 8.9% 39 519 4 3 2.7%

