Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's stat line reveals 44 catches for 459 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 30.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 99 times.

Anderson has been the target of 99 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Anderson's 48 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

This week Anderson will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Anderson was targeted 10 times and recorded five catches for 58 yards.

Over his last three outings, Anderson has caught 15 passes on 30 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.3% 18 250 1 2 4.3%

