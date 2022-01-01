Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Robby Anderson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Anderson and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 with the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's stat line reveals 44 catches for 459 yards and four touchdowns. He averages 30.6 yards per game, and has been targeted 99 times.
  • Anderson has been the target of 99 of his team's 530 passing attempts this season, or 18.7% of the target share.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Anderson has been on the receiving end of 14.9% of his team's 47 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Anderson's 48 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Saints are 5.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson, in four matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • This week Anderson will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (252.2 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Saints defense is ranked fourth in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Buccaneers, Anderson was targeted 10 times and recorded five catches for 58 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Anderson has caught 15 passes on 30 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown, averaging 57.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.3%

18

250

1

2

4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive