Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ronald Jones II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has put up 402 rushing yards on 91 carries (26.8 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.

He also averages 4.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 63 yards.

He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).

The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Allowing 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.

Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Panthers, Jones racked up 65 yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown.

He also hauled in two passes for 16 yards.

In his last three games, Jones has racked up 31 carries for 136 yards (45.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 91 26.5% 402 4 13 19.7% 4.4 Leonard Fournette 180 52.3% 812 8 40 60.6% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 18 5.2% 120 1 1 1.5% 6.7 Le'Veon Bell 33 - 82 2 5 - 2.5

