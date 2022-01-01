Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tampa Bay vs. New York

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ronald Jones II, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. This Week 17 matchup sees Jones' Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) play the New York Jets (4-11) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has put up 402 rushing yards on 91 carries (26.8 yards per game) with four touchdowns this season.
  • He also averages 4.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 63 yards.
  • He has received 91 of his team's 344 carries this season (26.5%).
  • The Buccaneers, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.1% of the time while running the ball 34.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. New York

  • Allowing 141.3 rushing yards per game, the Jets have the 30th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Jones and the Buccaneers will face off against the NFL's worst defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (27).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Panthers, Jones racked up 65 yards on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown.
  • He also hauled in two passes for 16 yards.
  • In his last three games, Jones has racked up 31 carries for 136 yards (45.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

91

26.5%

402

4

13

19.7%

4.4

Leonard Fournette

180

52.3%

812

8

40

60.6%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

18

5.2%

120

1

1

1.5%

6.7

Le'Veon Bell

33

-

82

2

5

-

2.5

