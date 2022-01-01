Russell Gage has player props available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gage and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (9-6) in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has 594 yards receiving on 54 catches (76 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game.

Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.

Gage has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).

The Bills have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Gage was targeted five times and totaled 39 yards on four receptions.

Gage's stat line over his last three games shows 16 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown. He put up 64.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 76 14.7% 54 594 3 8 11.3% Kyle Pitts 101 19.5% 64 949 1 13 18.3% Cordarrelle Patterson 66 12.8% 49 523 5 12 16.9% Olamide Zaccheaus 47 9.1% 26 351 3 8 11.3%

