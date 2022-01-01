Publish date:
Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Atlanta vs. Buffalo
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has 594 yards receiving on 54 catches (76 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 39.6 yards per game.
- Gage has been the target of 14.7% (76 total) of his team's 517 passing attempts this season.
- Gage has seen the ball thrown his way eight times in the red zone this season, 11.3% of his team's 71 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 59.0% of the time while running the football 41.0% of the time.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- This week Gage will face the NFL's best pass defense (184.2 yards allowed per game).
- The Bills have given up 11 touchdowns through the air (0.7 per game). They are first in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Gage was targeted five times and totaled 39 yards on four receptions.
- Gage's stat line over his last three games shows 16 catches for 194 yards and one touchdown. He put up 64.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 23 times.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
76
14.7%
54
594
3
8
11.3%
Kyle Pitts
101
19.5%
64
949
1
13
18.3%
Cordarrelle Patterson
66
12.8%
49
523
5
12
16.9%
Olamide Zaccheaus
47
9.1%
26
351
3
8
11.3%
