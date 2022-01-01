Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has passed for 2,639 yards while completing 64.9% of his throws (224-of-345), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (175.9 yards per game).

He has added 154 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.3 yards per game.

The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Wilson has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

In two matchups against the Lions, Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game, 12.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Lions.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 181 yards with two touchdown passes.

Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 ypg), completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 99 22.5% 65 1053 5 5 11.4% D.K. Metcalf 109 24.8% 64 846 9 14 31.8% Gerald Everett 55 12.5% 44 422 4 7 15.9%

