Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has passed for 2,639 yards while completing 64.9% of his throws (224-of-345), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (175.9 yards per game).
- He has added 154 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.3 yards per game.
- The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Wilson has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In two matchups against the Lions, Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game, 12.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Lions.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 181 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
- Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 ypg), completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
99
22.5%
65
1053
5
5
11.4%
D.K. Metcalf
109
24.8%
64
846
9
14
31.8%
Gerald Everett
55
12.5%
44
422
4
7
15.9%
