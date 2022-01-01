Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Seattle vs. Detroit

Author:

Sportsbooks have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Russell Wilson, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) in Week 17 at Lumen Field.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has passed for 2,639 yards while completing 64.9% of his throws (224-of-345), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (175.9 yards per game).
  • He has added 154 rushing yards on 33 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 10.3 yards per game.
  • The Seahawks have thrown the football in 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wilson has thrown 34 passes in the red zone this season, 38.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In two matchups against the Lions, Wilson averaged 236 passing yards per game, 12.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson threw multiple TDs in both of those outings against the Lions.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (256.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have given up 24 touchdowns through the air (1.6 per game). They are 20th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Wilson went 16-for-27 (59.3%) for 181 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Wilson tacked on 13 yards on two carries, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
  • Wilson has thrown for 597 yards (199.0 ypg), completing 58.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

99

22.5%

65

1053

5

5

11.4%

D.K. Metcalf

109

24.8%

64

846

9

14

31.8%

Gerald Everett

55

12.5%

44

422

4

7

15.9%

