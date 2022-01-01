Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ryan Tannehill, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,327 passing yards (221.8 ypg) on 321-of-481 with 15 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.

He also has 265 rushing yards on 49 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.

The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Miami

The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Dolphins have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.

Tannehill tacked on three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.

Tannehill has racked up 553 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (65-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.

He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 94 19.4% 57 760 4 10 14.1% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 50 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.7% Julio Jones 39 8.0% 26 376 0 5 7.0%

