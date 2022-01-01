Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami

Author:

Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Ryan Tannehill, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (10-5) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) square off in a Week 17 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,327 passing yards (221.8 ypg) on 321-of-481 with 15 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
  • He also has 265 rushing yards on 49 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
  • The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Dolphins have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Tannehill tacked on three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
  • Tannehill has racked up 553 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (65-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.
  • He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

94

19.4%

57

760

4

10

14.1%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

50

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.7%

Julio Jones

39

8.0%

26

376

0

5

7.0%

