Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Tennessee vs. Miami
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill leads Tennessee with 3,327 passing yards (221.8 ypg) on 321-of-481 with 15 touchdowns against 14 interceptions this season.
- He also has 265 rushing yards on 49 carries with seven touchdowns, averaging 17.7 yards per game.
- The Titans have run 50.3% passing plays and 49.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
- Tannehill has attempted 70 of his 481 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.6% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Miami
- The 258.0 passing yards the Dolphins yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Dolphins have given up 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the 49ers, Tannehill racked up 209 yards while completing 75.9% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown.
- Tannehill tacked on three carries for 22 yards, averaging 7.3 yards per carry in the running game.
- Tannehill has racked up 553 passing yards (184.3 per game) and has a 70.7% completion percentage (65-for-92) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.
- He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 12 carries (plus two touchdowns), averaging 23.0 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
94
19.4%
57
760
4
10
14.1%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
50
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.7%
Julio Jones
39
8.0%
26
376
0
5
7.0%
