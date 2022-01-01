Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans

Author:

There will be player props available for Sam Darnold before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Darnold has recorded 2,176 passing yards (145.1 yards per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He also has 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Darnold accounts for 31.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 338 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Darnold's 305 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 117.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
  • The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.
  • Darnold added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
  • In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

144

27.2%

83

1041

4

12

25.5%

Robby Anderson

99

18.7%

44

459

4

7

14.9%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.7%

37

343

1

2

4.3%

