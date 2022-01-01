There will be player props available for Sam Darnold before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (5-10) ready for an NFC South matchup in Week 17 against the New Orleans Saints (7-8) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Darnold has recorded 2,176 passing yards (145.1 yards per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He also has 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game on the ground.

The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold accounts for 31.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 338 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Saints.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Darnold's 305 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 117.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.

The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.

The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.

Darnold added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.

In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 144 27.2% 83 1041 4 12 25.5% Robby Anderson 99 18.7% 44 459 4 7 14.9% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.7% 37 343 1 2 4.3%

Powered By Data Skrive