Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Carolina vs. New Orleans
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds
Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Darnold has recorded 2,176 passing yards (145.1 yards per game) while going 197-for-338 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He also has 196 rushing yards on 38 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 13.1 yards per game on the ground.
- The Panthers have run 56.8% passing plays and 43.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Darnold accounts for 31.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 338 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Darnold's 305 passing yards one matchup against the Saints are 117.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Darnold threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Saints.
- The Saints have the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 252.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Saints have surrendered 19 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Darnold went 15-for-32 (46.9%) for 190 yards.
- Darnold added 11 yards on one carry, averaging 11 yards per carry.
- In his last three games, Darnold has thrown for 190 yards (63.3 per game) while completing 46.9% of his passes (15-of-32), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Darnold's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
144
27.2%
83
1041
4
12
25.5%
Robby Anderson
99
18.7%
44
459
4
7
14.9%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.7%
37
343
1
2
4.3%
