An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) taking on the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

San Francisco's games this season have gone over 43.5 points 10 of 15 times.

In 46.7% of Houston's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-8-0 this season.

San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Texans allow.

When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans give up per matchup (380.9).

San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 380.9 yards.

This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).

Texans stats and trends

Houston has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.

So far this season, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This season the Texans rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers give up (22.3).

When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (318.9).

In games that Houston churns out more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.

49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

This year away from home, Houston is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This year, in seven road games, Houston has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Texans away games this season is 45.2 points, 1.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

