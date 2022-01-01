Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
San Francisco 49ers vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

An NFL Week 17 matchup features the San Francisco 49ers (8-7) taking on the Houston Texans (4-11).

Odds for 49ers vs. Texans

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco's games this season have gone over 43.5 points 10 of 15 times.
  • In 46.7% of Houston's games this season (7/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 41.6, is 1.9 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 49 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.5 more than the 43.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The 49ers and their opponents have scored an average of 47.1 points per game in 2021, 3.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 1.0 point below the 44.5 points per game average total in Texans games this season.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 7-8-0 this season.
  • San Francisco has eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities this year (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers put up 25.1 points per game, comparable to the 26.7 per outing the Texans allow.
  • When San Francisco scores more than 26.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The 49ers rack up just 12.8 fewer yards per game (368.1) than the Texans give up per matchup (380.9).
  • San Francisco is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up more than 380.9 yards.
  • This year, the 49ers have 21 turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (24).
  • Houston has seven wins against the spread in 15 games this season.
  • So far this season, the Texans have been installed as underdogs by a 12.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
  • Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This season the Texans rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.5) than the 49ers give up (22.3).
  • When Houston puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Texans collect 42.1 fewer yards per game (276.8) than the 49ers allow per contest (318.9).
  • In games that Houston churns out more than 318.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • This year the Texans have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the 49ers' takeaways (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, San Francisco is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • San Francisco has hit the over in four of seven home games this year.
  • 49ers home games this season average 48.2 total points, 4.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).
  • This year away from home, Houston is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This year, in seven road games, Houston has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Texans away games this season is 45.2 points, 1.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

