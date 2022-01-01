Saquon Barkley has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

So far this year Barkley has rushed for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 38 catches, with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 130 of those attempts (36.7%).

The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.

Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 15 times for 32 yards.

During his last three games, Barkley has 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.

He's also hauled in eight passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 130 36.7% 461 2 11 24.4% 3.5 Devontae Booker 119 33.6% 533 2 15 33.3% 4.5 Daniel Jones 62 17.5% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.8% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

