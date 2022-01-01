Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago

Author:

Saquon Barkley has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. This Week 17 matchup sees Barkley's New York Giants (4-11) take the field against the Chicago Bears (5-10) at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • So far this year Barkley has rushed for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 38 catches, with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
  • The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
  • Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 15 times for 32 yards.
  • During his last three games, Barkley has 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.
  • He's also hauled in eight passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

130

36.7%

461

2

11

24.4%

3.5

Devontae Booker

119

33.6%

533

2

15

33.3%

4.5

Daniel Jones

62

17.5%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.8%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

Powered By Data Skrive