Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New York vs. Chicago
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- So far this year Barkley has rushed for 461 yards on 130 carries (30.7 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
- He also has 244 receiving yards (16.3 per game) on 38 catches, with two TDs.
- His team has run the ball 354 times this season, and he's taken 130 of those attempts (36.7%).
- The Giants, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.9% of the time while running the football 39.1% of the time.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 70.7 rushing yards against the Bears, 20.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley, in three matchups against the Bears, has not run for a TD.
- Barkley will go up against a Bears squad that allows 124.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
- Barkley and the Giants will face off against the NFL's 18th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Eagles, Barkley carried the ball 15 times for 32 yards.
- During his last three games, Barkley has 146 rushing yards (48.7 per game) on 46 carries.
- He's also hauled in eight passes for 51 yards (17.0 per game) and one touchdown.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
130
36.7%
461
2
11
24.4%
3.5
Devontae Booker
119
33.6%
533
2
15
33.3%
4.5
Daniel Jones
62
17.5%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.8%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
