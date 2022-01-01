Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Seattle Seahawks vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Seattle's games this season have gone over 41.5 points nine of 15 times.
  • So far this season, 53.3% of Detroit's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 45.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, Seattle is 7-8-0 this season.
  • This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.
  • Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).
  • The Seahawks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Lions surrender (25.7).
  • Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.
  • The Seahawks collect 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.
  • Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 372.1 yards.
  • The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.
  • Detroit is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 7-2 in their nine games when underdogs by 7.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).
  • Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.
  • The Lions average 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow per outing (385.5).
  • Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 385.5 yards.
  • The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • In three of seven games at home this year, Seattle has gone over the total.
  • The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • In away games, Detroit is 0-7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.
  • This year, in eight away games, Detroit has hit the over twice.
  • Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

