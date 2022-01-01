The Seattle Seahawks (5-10) and Detroit Lions (2-12-1) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Seahawks vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Seattle's games this season have gone over 41.5 points nine of 15 times.

So far this season, 53.3% of Detroit's games (8/15) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 3.8 points higher than the combined 37.7 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 46.2 points per game, 4.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Seahawks games this season feature an average total of 47.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 45.7 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 4.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Seahawks stats and trends

Against the spread, Seattle is 7-8-0 this season.

This season, the Seahawks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 7.5 points or more.

Seattle's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 15 opportunities (33.3%).

The Seahawks put up 5.3 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Lions surrender (25.7).

Seattle is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 25.7 points.

The Seahawks collect 305.2 yards per game, 66.9 fewer yards than the 372.1 the Lions allow per contest.

Seattle is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 372.1 yards.

The Seahawks have 11 giveaways this season, while the Lions have 16 takeaways.

Lions stats and trends

Detroit is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 7-2 in their nine games when underdogs by 7.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this season have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (five times in 15 games with a set point total).

This season the Lions score 3.2 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Seahawks surrender (20.5).

Detroit is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.5 points.

The Lions average 70.6 fewer yards per game (314.9) than the Seahawks allow per outing (385.5).

Detroit is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team piles up over 385.5 yards.

The Lions have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Seattle is 2-5 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

In three of seven games at home this year, Seattle has gone over the total.

The average point total in Seahawks home games this season is 46.4 points, 4.9 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

In away games, Detroit is 0-7-1 overall and 5-3 against the spread.

This year, in eight away games, Detroit has hit the over twice.

Lions away games this season average 44.8 total points, 3.3 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

