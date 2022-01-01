Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sony Michel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.

And he has caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) with one TD.

His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 168 of those attempts (45.0%).

The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Michel had 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.

In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 85.6 yards per game.

Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Michel racked up 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Michel has 302 rushing yards (100.7 ypg) on 65 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 168 45.0% 728 3 35 50.0% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 39.9% 688 5 24 34.3% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.1% 46 1 2 2.9% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 31 8.3% 44 0 7 10.0% 1.4

Powered By Data Skrive