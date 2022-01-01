Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Sony Michel and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Michel and the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) meet the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) in Week 17 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) with one TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 168 of those attempts (45.0%).
  • The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Michel had 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
  • Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Michel racked up 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Michel has 302 rushing yards (100.7 ypg) on 65 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

168

45.0%

728

3

35

50.0%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

39.9%

688

5

24

34.3%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.1%

46

1

2

2.9%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

31

8.3%

44

0

7

10.0%

1.4

Powered By Data Skrive