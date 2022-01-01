Publish date:
Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Los Angeles vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds
Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Michel's team-high 728 rushing yards (48.5 per game) have come on 168 carries, with three touchdowns.
- And he has caught 17 passes for 97 yards (6.5 per game) with one TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 373 times this season, and he's taken 168 of those attempts (45.0%).
- The Rams have called a pass in 59.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Michel's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Michel had 18 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Ravens, 61.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Michel did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Ravens.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Ravens are first in the NFL, allowing 85.6 yards per game.
- Michel and the Rams will face off against the NFL's seventh-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (12).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Michel racked up 131 yards on 27 carries (averaging 4.9 yards per carry) while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- Michel has 302 rushing yards (100.7 ypg) on 65 carries with one touchdown over his last three outings.
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Sony Michel
168
45.0%
728
3
35
50.0%
4.3
Darrell Henderson
149
39.9%
688
5
24
34.3%
4.6
Robert Woods
8
2.1%
46
1
2
2.9%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
31
8.3%
44
0
7
10.0%
1.4
Powered By Data Skrive