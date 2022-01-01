Publish date:
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Diggs has 89 catches on 141 targets, with a team-high 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
- With 29 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
- Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
- With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
141
24.2%
89
1092
9
29
27.1%
Cole Beasley
101
17.3%
76
640
1
11
10.3%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
12.3%
42
626
4
10
9.3%
Dawson Knox
64
11.0%
46
538
9
17
15.9%
