Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Diggs has 89 catches on 141 targets, with a team-high 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.

With 29 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).

Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 141 24.2% 89 1092 9 29 27.1% Cole Beasley 101 17.3% 76 640 1 11 10.3% Emmanuel Sanders 72 12.3% 42 626 4 10 9.3% Dawson Knox 64 11.0% 46 538 9 17 15.9%

