January 1, 2022
Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Buffalo vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Stefon Diggs' player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Diggs' Buffalo Bills (9-6) and the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) meet in Week 17 at Highmark Stadium.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Diggs has 89 catches on 141 targets, with a team-high 1,092 receiving yards (72.8 per game) and nine touchdowns.
  • Diggs has been the target of 24.2% (141 total) of his team's 583 passing attempts this season.
  • With 29 targets in the red zone this season, Diggs has been on the receiving end of 27.1% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.3% of the time while running the ball 39.7% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Diggs is averaging 34.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Falcons, 47.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (81.5).
  • Diggs, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Diggs' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • This week Diggs will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (253.7 yards allowed per game).
  • With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Patriots, Diggs was targeted 13 times and recorded seven catches for 85 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Diggs has 18 receptions (33 targets) for 194 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Stefon Diggs

141

24.2%

89

1092

9

29

27.1%

Cole Beasley

101

17.3%

76

640

1

11

10.3%

Emmanuel Sanders

72

12.3%

42

626

4

10

9.3%

Dawson Knox

64

11.0%

46

538

9

17

15.9%

