The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.

In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.

The 50.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).

This year, the Buccaneers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets allow (29.9).

Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.9 points.

The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets give up per outing (391.3).

When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).

Jets stats and trends

Against the spread, New York is 5-10-0 this year.

New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Jets average 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.

New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.

The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (329.6).

When New York churns out more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.

The Jets have 26 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

New York has gone over the total in five of eight home games this year.

The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.

This season, in eight road games, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.

Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

