January 1, 2022
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) and New York Jets (4-11) will battle in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • In 60% of New York's games this season (9/15), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 2.4 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 50.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 5.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 50.1 points per game in 2021, 4.6 more than Sunday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has played 15 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13 points or more.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on seven of 15 set point totals (46.7%).
  • This year, the Buccaneers put up just 0.4 fewer points per game (29.5) than the Jets allow (29.9).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 29.9 points.
  • The Buccaneers rack up only 10.4 more yards per game (401.7), than the Jets give up per outing (391.3).
  • When Tampa Bay churns out more than 391.3 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 18 times this season, five more turnovers than the Jets have forced (13).
  • Against the spread, New York is 5-10-0 this year.
  • New York's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (nine times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Jets average 18.4 points per game, comparable to the 20.8 the Buccaneers allow.
  • New York is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team records more than 20.8 points.
  • The Jets collect just 10.9 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Buccaneers allow per matchup (329.6).
  • When New York churns out more than 329.6 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-4 overall.
  • The Jets have 26 giveaways this season, while the Buccaneers have 26 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • New York has gone over the total in five of eight home games this year.
  • The average total in Jets home games this season is 44.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 3-5 against the spread, and 5-3 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in eight road games, Tampa Bay has hit the over three times.
  • Buccaneers away games this season average 50.5 total points, 5.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

