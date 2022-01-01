Publish date:
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England
Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds
Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Austin has tacked on 21 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 14.1 yards per game.
- Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
- Austin (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England
- In his one matchup against the Patriots, Austin's zero receiving yards total is 20.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).
- Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
- Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and racked up 68 yards on six receptions.
- During his last three games, Austin has 96 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), averaging 32.0 yards per game.
Austin's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tavon Austin
34
6.2%
21
211
1
2
4.7%
Marvin Jones Jr.
106
19.4%
64
698
3
14
32.6%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
90
16.5%
56
544
0
6
14.0%
Dan Arnold
52
-
35
408
0
4
-
