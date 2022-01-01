Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Tavon Austin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Jacksonville vs. New England

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Tavon Austin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Austin has tacked on 21 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 14.1 yards per game.
  • Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.
  • Austin (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New England

  • In his one matchup against the Patriots, Austin's zero receiving yards total is 20.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).
  • Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.
  • Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and racked up 68 yards on six receptions.
  • During his last three games, Austin has 96 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tavon Austin

34

6.2%

21

211

1

2

4.7%

Marvin Jones Jr.

106

19.4%

64

698

3

14

32.6%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

90

16.5%

56

544

0

6

14.0%

Dan Arnold

52

-

35

408

0

4

-

