Before placing any wagers on Tavon Austin's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Austin's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) and the New England Patriots (9-6) meet in Week 17 at Gillette Stadium.

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Odds

Tavon Austin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Austin has tacked on 21 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown. He's been targeted 34 times, producing 14.1 yards per game.

Austin has been the target of 6.2% (34 total) of his team's 545 passing attempts this season.

Austin (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 4.7% of his team's 43 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.3% passing plays and 38.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 32nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New England

In his one matchup against the Patriots, Austin's zero receiving yards total is 20.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (20.5).

Austin did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Patriots.

Note: Austin's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The Patriots have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.0 yards per game through the air.

The Patriots have conceded 19 passing TDs this year (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Austin was targeted seven times and racked up 68 yards on six receptions.

During his last three games, Austin has 96 receiving yards on 10 receptions (15 targets), averaging 32.0 yards per game.

Austin's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tavon Austin 34 6.2% 21 211 1 2 4.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 106 19.4% 64 698 3 14 32.6% Laviska Shenault Jr. 90 16.5% 56 544 0 6 14.0% Dan Arnold 52 - 35 408 0 4 -

