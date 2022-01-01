Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Taylor Heinicke, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.

He has added 296 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.7 yards per game.

The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 189.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.

The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Cowboys last week, Heinicke went 7-for-22 (31.8%) for 121 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Heinicke has racked up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) and has a 38.3% completion percentage this year (18-of-47) while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 116 23.4% 66 899 5 9 18.0% J.D. McKissic 53 10.7% 43 397 2 3 6.0% Adam Humphries 58 11.7% 38 368 0 4 8.0%

