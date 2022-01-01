Publish date:
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
- He has added 296 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.7 yards per game.
- The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 189.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
- The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Cowboys last week, Heinicke went 7-for-22 (31.8%) for 121 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Heinicke has racked up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) and has a 38.3% completion percentage this year (18-of-47) while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
116
23.4%
66
899
5
9
18.0%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.7%
43
397
2
3
6.0%
Adam Humphries
58
11.7%
38
368
0
4
8.0%
