January 1, 2022
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Washington vs. Philadelphia

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Taylor Heinicke, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East opponents meet in Week 17 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-9) hit the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has thrown for 3,052 yards (203.5 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions this season.
  • He has added 296 rushing yards on 56 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 19.7 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Heinicke has attempted 45 of his 440 passes in the red zone, accounting for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • In three matchups against the Eagles, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 189.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Heinicke has not thrown for a touchdown against the Eagles over that time.
  • The 228.3 yards per game the Eagles are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Eagles have allowed 23 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Cowboys last week, Heinicke went 7-for-22 (31.8%) for 121 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
  • Heinicke has racked up 243 passing yards (81.0 per game) and has a 38.3% completion percentage this year (18-of-47) while throwing two touchdowns and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

116

23.4%

66

899

5

9

18.0%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.7%

43

397

2

3

6.0%

Adam Humphries

58

11.7%

38

368

0

4

8.0%

