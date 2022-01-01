In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Taysom Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.

He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 20.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.

Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hill has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.

The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.

Over his last three games, Hill has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 73 16.2% 40 601 6 7 12.7% Deonte Harris 53 11.7% 31 523 3 4 7.3% Alvin Kamara 59 13.1% 40 355 4 10 18.2%

