January 1, 2022
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Taysom Hill and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC South foes hit the field in Week 17 when Hill and the New Orleans Saints (7-8) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-10) at Caesars Superdome.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 20.7 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
  • Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hill has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.
  • The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

73

16.2%

40

601

6

7

12.7%

Deonte Harris

53

11.7%

31

523

3

4

7.3%

Alvin Kamara

59

13.1%

40

355

4

10

18.2%

