Publish date:
Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - New Orleans vs. Carolina
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill leads New Orleans with 649 passing yards (43.3 ypg) on 54-of-97 with two touchdowns against five interceptions this season.
- He also has 311 rushing yards on 53 carries (plus five rushing touchdowns), averaging 20.7 yards per game on the ground.
- The Saints, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.9% of the time while running the ball 49.1% of the time.
- Hill has attempted six of his 97 passes in the red zone, accounting for 5.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Hill's zero passing yards per game in 10 matchups against the Panthers are 187.5 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hill has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Panthers over that time.
- The 200.7 passing yards the Panthers allow per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 22 passing TDs conceded this year, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Hill did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Dolphins.
- Over his last three games, Hill has put up 329 passing yards (109.7 per game) while going 28-for-48 (58.3% completion percentage) and throwing zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also rushed 22 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 35.3 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
73
16.2%
40
601
6
7
12.7%
Deonte Harris
53
11.7%
31
523
3
4
7.3%
Alvin Kamara
59
13.1%
40
355
4
10
18.2%
