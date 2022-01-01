Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 passing yards this season (203.5 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (285-of-426), throwing 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.
  • He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bridgewater's matchup with the Chargers.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 5.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.
  • Bridgewater has racked up 277 passing yards (92.3 per game) and has a 63.8% completion percentage (30-for-47) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

90

18.4%

54

703

2

10

17.5%

Tim Patrick

75

15.4%

47

639

5

10

17.5%

Noah Fant

81

16.6%

61

562

3

10

17.5%

