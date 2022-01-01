There will be player prop bets available for Teddy Bridgewater before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 17 when Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos (7-8) play the Los Angeles Chargers (8-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 3,052 passing yards this season (203.5 per game) and has a 66.9% completion percentage (285-of-426), throwing 18 touchdown passes with seven interceptions.

He also has 106 rushing yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 7.1 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater has thrown 53 passes in the red zone this season, 41.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Bridgewater averaged 182 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Chargers, 5.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

While Bridgewater didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Chargers, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers have the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 237.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Chargers defense is ranked 20th in the league.

Recent Performances

Bridgewater did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Raiders.

Bridgewater has racked up 277 passing yards (92.3 per game) and has a 63.8% completion percentage (30-for-47) over his last three appearances, tossing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 90 18.4% 54 703 2 10 17.5% Tim Patrick 75 15.4% 47 639 5 10 17.5% Noah Fant 81 16.6% 61 562 3 10 17.5%

