Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tee Higgins and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) meet in Week 17 at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins has reeled in 71 passes (on 105 targets) for 1,029 yards (68.6 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
  • Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
  • Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Higgins' matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Higgins has 19 catches on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 110.3 yards per game.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

105

21.6%

71

1029

6

11

21.2%

Ja'Marr Chase

112

23.0%

68

1163

10

11

21.2%

Tyler Boyd

88

18.1%

63

792

4

6

11.5%

C.J. Uzomah

57

11.7%

45

461

5

7

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive