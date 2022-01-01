Publish date:
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 17 - Cincinnati vs. Kansas City
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins has reeled in 71 passes (on 105 targets) for 1,029 yards (68.6 per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Higgins has been the target of 105 of his team's 486 passing attempts this season, or 21.6% of the target share.
- Higgins has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks seventh in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- The 257.2 passing yards the Chiefs give up per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 16th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Higgins was targeted 13 times and recorded 12 catches for 194 yards (16.2 yards per catch) and scored two touchdowns.
- Higgins has 19 catches on 23 targets for 331 yards and two touchdowns in his last three games, averaging 110.3 yards per game.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
105
21.6%
71
1029
6
11
21.2%
Ja'Marr Chase
112
23.0%
68
1163
10
11
21.2%
Tyler Boyd
88
18.1%
63
792
4
6
11.5%
C.J. Uzomah
57
11.7%
45
461
5
7
13.5%
