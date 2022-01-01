Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 17 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 9.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 39.5-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.
  • In Tennessee's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Titans have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.
  • Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans average 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Dolphins surrender.
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Titans collect only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (336.7).
  • In games that Tennessee churns out over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
  • This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, two more than the Dolphins' takeaways (23).
  • Miami has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Miami's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).
  • The Dolphins average 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.
  • When Miami scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins rack up 311.0 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 333.2 the Titans allow.
  • In games that Miami churns out over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (24 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this season.
  • The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.
  • This season, Titans home games average 48.7 points, 9.2 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).
  • Away from home, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.
  • The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In seven away games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 44.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

