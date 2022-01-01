The Miami Dolphins (8-7) will try to extend their seven-game winning run versus the Tennessee Titans (10-5) in Week 17.

Odds for Titans vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to put up more than 39.5 points in 10 of 15 games this season.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 39.5 points in eight of 15 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 44.1, is 4.6 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 42.7 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.2 more than the 39.5 over/under in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.5 points, a number 9.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 39.5-point total for this game is 4.9 points below the 44.4 points per game average total in Dolphins games this season.

Titans stats and trends

In Tennessee's 15 games this year, it has nine wins against the spread.

This season, the Titans have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 46.7% of its opportunities (seven times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Titans average 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 21.0 per contest the Dolphins surrender.

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 21.0 points.

The Titans collect only 3.9 more yards per game (340.6) than the Dolphins give up per matchup (336.7).

In games that Tennessee churns out over 336.7 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, two more than the Dolphins' takeaways (23).

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has played 15 games, with nine wins against the spread.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Miami's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (six times in 15 games with a set point total).

The Dolphins average 20.3 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 the Titans surrender.

When Miami scores more than 21.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Dolphins rack up 311.0 yards per game, 22.2 fewer yards than the 333.2 the Titans allow.

In games that Miami churns out over 333.2 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four more times (24 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Home and road insights

Tennessee is 5-3 against the spread, and 6-2 overall, at home this season.

The Titans have two wins ATS (2-1) as 3.5-point favorites or more at home.

Tennessee has gone over the total twice in eight home games this season.

This season, Titans home games average 48.7 points, 9.2 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

Away from home, Miami is 3-4 overall and 4-3 against the spread.

The Dolphins are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In seven away games this year, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Dolphins away games this season is 44.9 points, 5.4 more than this outing's over/under (39.5).

